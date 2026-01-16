Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of EMR traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.46. The stock had a trading volume of 607,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,165. The company has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.14. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.62. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 12.73%.Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $965,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 196,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,106,836. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $918,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,538,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,585 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 51.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,346,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,165,000 after buying an additional 2,159,126 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 185.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,730,000 after buying an additional 2,075,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

