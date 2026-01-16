Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wedbush set a $320.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.62.

Micron Technology Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $364.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.13. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $352.00. The stock has a market cap of $410.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,911,752.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,737,370.20. This trade represents a 81.06% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 318,800 shares of company stock worth $72,333,387 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,980,700,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 411.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,803,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: HBM capacity and product ramp: MarketBeat highlights Micron’s accelerating HBM (high?bandwidth memory) ramp, booked-out capacity through 2026 and pricing power from tight AI data?center demand — a fundamental driver of near?term revenue and margin upside. Read More.

HBM capacity and product ramp: MarketBeat highlights Micron’s accelerating HBM (high?bandwidth memory) ramp, booked-out capacity through 2026 and pricing power from tight AI data?center demand — a fundamental driver of near?term revenue and margin upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Big analyst upgrades & price?target raises: Multiple firms (RBC initiation/outperform, Cantor Fitzgerald $450, Wells Fargo $410, Citi raise) boosted ratings/targets this week, increasing buy?side interest and ETF/fund demand. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Big analyst upgrades & price?target raises: Multiple firms (RBC initiation/outperform, Cantor Fitzgerald $450, Wells Fargo $410, Citi raise) boosted ratings/targets this week, increasing buy?side interest and ETF/fund demand. Read More. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying: Director Teyin M. Liu purchased ~11,600 shares (~$3.9M at ~$337/share), a strong signal of management confidence that often supports investor sentiment. Read More.

Insider buying: Director Teyin M. Liu purchased ~11,600 shares (~$3.9M at ~$337/share), a strong signal of management confidence that often supports investor sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New megafab groundbreaking in New York: Micron held an official groundbreaking for its Clay, NY megafab — a long?term capacity and geopolitical diversification catalyst supporting future growth. Read More.

New megafab groundbreaking in New York: Micron held an official groundbreaking for its Clay, NY megafab — a long?term capacity and geopolitical diversification catalyst supporting future growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall?street and media attention: MU appears on several “top growth” lists and premarket writeups that amplify flows but also increase retail/trend exposure. Read More.

Wall?street and media attention: MU appears on several “top growth” lists and premarket writeups that amplify flows but also increase retail/trend exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Volatility and drawdown risk: Analysts and commentary (Forbes) warn MU has historically experienced rapid drawdowns (30%+), so elevated valuations and heavy ownership in the AI theme can trigger sharp pullbacks. Read More.

Volatility and drawdown risk: Analysts and commentary (Forbes) warn MU has historically experienced rapid drawdowns (30%+), so elevated valuations and heavy ownership in the AI theme can trigger sharp pullbacks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rotation/competition risk: Some pieces argue investors could rotate into other AI chip names (e.g., NVIDIA), which might reallocate flows away from memory stocks and create short?term selling pressure. Read More.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

