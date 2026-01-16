Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VOO stock opened at $636.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $607.46. The company has a market capitalization of $851.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $640.16.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

