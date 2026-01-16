QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $175.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $210.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.95.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $161.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.33 and its 200 day moving average is $165.60. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The stock has a market cap of $172.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,833,385.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,898.71. The trade was a 37.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $1,751,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,845,901.36. This represents a 18.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,267,593. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Victory Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 64,772 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.