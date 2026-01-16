BitTorrent-New (BTT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.20 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $415.82 million and approximately $13.20 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000635 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,061,142,857,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 986,061,142,857,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000042 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $17,657,077.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.