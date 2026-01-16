MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTSI. Weiss Ratings lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.31. 158,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,237. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.79, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.67. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $225.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.The business had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 124,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $18,430,710.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,585,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,734,129.84. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 868,415 shares of company stock worth $145,003,079 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $113,936,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 180.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 986,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,802,000 after acquiring an additional 634,903 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $67,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,067,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,865,000 after purchasing an additional 392,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

