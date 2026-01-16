JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Price

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s previous close.

PNR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.94. 164,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,036. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pentair has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $113.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $820,800.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,748.88. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $684,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,261.36. This represents a 17.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Pentair by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

