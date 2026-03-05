Brokerages Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Price Target at $101.88

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.8824.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,302. This trade represents a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $102.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.05. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

