Seema Paterson Buys 131 Shares of CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Stock

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) insider Seema Paterson bought 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 447 per share, for a total transaction of £585.57.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CYN opened at GBX 408.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 396.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 325.96. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc has a twelve month low of GBX 160.01 and a twelve month high of GBX 450. The firm has a market cap of £149.37 million, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.00.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trust plc (LSE: CYN) actively invests in global energy and mining companies, with a focus on total return. It also pays a regular quarterly dividend. The flexible mandate allows the Company to shift its portfolio weighting between energy and mining, with the aim of maximising returns depending on the point in the cycle, whilst providing relative value opportunities.

The closed end structure is well suited to allowing the investment management team to focus on the best returns profile, rather than liquidity as is the case with Exchange Traded Funds (“ETFs”).

