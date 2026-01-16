Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $347.2360 and last traded at $347.2360, with a volume of 26 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $340.00.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.09.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 41.36%.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company’s core expertise lies in its proprietary antibody platforms, including DuoBody®, HexaBody® and HexElect®, which enable the design and engineering of novel bispecific and enhanced-effector antibodies. Genmab’s science-driven approach integrates advanced protein engineering with insights into tumor biology to generate candidates that can engage the immune system, disrupt disease pathways and offer potential safety and efficacy advantages over conventional therapies.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Genmab has grown into a global organization with research and development facilities in Utrecht, the Netherlands, and commercial and clinical support offices in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.