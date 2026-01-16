Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 187345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.47.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rapid7

Rapid7 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $847.77 million, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 67.30% and a net margin of 2.61%.The company had revenue of $217.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.090 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $540,708. The trade was a 22.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas purchased 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $200,390.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,812.12. The trade was a 2.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 67,345 shares of company stock worth $1,025,202 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,630,000 after purchasing an additional 595,916 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 13.5% in the third quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 6,502,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,915,000 after purchasing an additional 772,194 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,172,000 after buying an additional 851,108 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.6% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,170,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,716,000 after buying an additional 34,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,568,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after buying an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc is a publicly traded cybersecurity company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 2000, the company has specialized in delivering cloud-based security data and analytics solutions designed to help organizations detect, investigate, and remediate cyber threats. Rapid7 operates under the NASDAQ symbol “RPD” and serves a broad range of industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, retail, and the public sector.

The core of Rapid7’s offering is its Insight platform, a unified, cloud-native security operations and analytics suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.