Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $175.66 and last traded at $175.6640, with a volume of 7213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLXS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Williams Trading set a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.40. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total value of $195,220.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,371.92. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 2,327 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $333,179.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,525.56. This trade represents a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,190. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,016,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 44.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,103,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,722,000 after purchasing an additional 338,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Plexus by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,361,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Plexus by 4.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 915,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,434,000 after buying an additional 35,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Plexus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,334,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

