ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.5850, with a volume of 41968992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

ImmunityBio News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ImmunityBio this week:

Positive Sentiment: ImmunityBio reported preliminary net product revenue of about $113 million for FY2025 (a ~700% year?over?year increase) and roughly $38.3M in net product revenue for Q4, signaling rapid commercial traction for ANKTIVA. This revenue acceleration is a primary catalyst for investor enthusiasm. Read More.

ImmunityBio reported preliminary net product revenue of about $113 million for FY2025 (a ~700% year?over?year increase) and roughly $38.3M in net product revenue for Q4, signaling rapid commercial traction for ANKTIVA. This revenue acceleration is a primary catalyst for investor enthusiasm. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The Saudi Food & Drug Authority granted accelerated approval for ANKTIVA in combination with checkpoint inhibitors for metastatic non?small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), expanding ANKTIVA’s international label and market opportunity. Regulatory wins support near?term sales growth outside the U.S. Read More.

The Saudi Food & Drug Authority granted accelerated approval for ANKTIVA in combination with checkpoint inhibitors for metastatic non?small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), expanding ANKTIVA’s international label and market opportunity. Regulatory wins support near?term sales growth outside the U.S. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Updated clinical data: a durable complete response of 15 months was reported for ImmunityBio’s off?the?shelf CD19 CAR?NK therapy in Waldenström lymphoma (QUILT?106), supporting the company’s broader cell?therapy pipeline and future value drivers beyond ANKTIVA. Read More.

Updated clinical data: a durable complete response of 15 months was reported for ImmunityBio’s off?the?shelf CD19 CAR?NK therapy in Waldenström lymphoma (QUILT?106), supporting the company’s broader cell?therapy pipeline and future value drivers beyond ANKTIVA. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Enrollment progress in the registrational QUILT?2.005 trial (BCG?naïve NMIBC) has exceeded expectations (>85% enrolled) with full enrollment anticipated by Q2?2026; management expects this to support a future BLA submission. Faster enrollment shortens the path to label expansion for ANKTIVA. Read More.

Enrollment progress in the registrational QUILT?2.005 trial (BCG?naïve NMIBC) has exceeded expectations (>85% enrolled) with full enrollment anticipated by Q2?2026; management expects this to support a future BLA submission. Faster enrollment shortens the path to label expansion for ANKTIVA. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media upgrades: H.C. Wainwright and other outlets have taken a more bullish stance following the commercial and clinical updates, which can amplify buying interest. Read More.

Analyst and media upgrades: H.C. Wainwright and other outlets have taken a more bullish stance following the commercial and clinical updates, which can amplify buying interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broad investor coverage and headlines (premarket notes, market roundups) are magnifying intraday moves; media attention can amplify volatility but does not by itself change fundamentals. Read More.

Broad investor coverage and headlines (premarket notes, market roundups) are magnifying intraday moves; media attention can amplify volatility but does not by itself change fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Company remains unprofitable with a negative P/E and analysts projecting negative EPS for the year; heavy losses and execution risk (commercialization scale, margin sustainability, ongoing trial outcomes) pose valuation risk despite the revenue jump. Investors should weigh growth vs. profitability risk. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 million. Analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth approximately $20,497,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,655,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,032,000 after buying an additional 5,837,898 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,854,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,297,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

Featured Stories

