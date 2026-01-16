CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Raised to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $68.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.03. 329,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,019,436. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,284.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.66%.The business had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Three Seasons Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 111,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $779,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

