T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Short Interest Update

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 34,808 shares, a growth of 112.1% from the December 15th total of 16,411 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,965 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,689,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,235,000 after acquiring an additional 773,339 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 545.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 742,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,883,000 after purchasing an additional 627,581 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,476,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,431,000 after purchasing an additional 527,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,785,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,827,000 after buying an additional 345,164 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:TSPA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,335. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00.

About T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

