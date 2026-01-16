Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 417575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKD. Bank of America upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $813.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.59 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 173.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at about $85,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) is one of the nation’s largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

