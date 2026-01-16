Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.83 and last traded at $62.6850, with a volume of 10778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.87.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 18.90%.The business had revenue of $307.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.190-4.340 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 6,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $453,937.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,377 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,869.48. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $167,544.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,067.38. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 137,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,809 in the last 90 days. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 166.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 590.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4,046.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company’s core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby’s licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.