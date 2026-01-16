Academy Veteran Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:VETZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Academy Veteran Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:VETZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,562 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the December 15th total of 10,891 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,023 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,023 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Academy Veteran Impact ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Academy Veteran Impact ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.11. 228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,900. Academy Veteran Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98.

About Academy Veteran Impact ETF

The Academy Veteran Impact ETF (VETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund uses an active, bottom-up approach to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade, mortgage-backed securities issued to US service members, military veterans, their survivors, or veteran-owned businesses. VETZ was launched on Aug 1, 2023 and is issued by Academy.

