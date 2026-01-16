SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Short Interest Update

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,188 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the December 15th total of 3,229 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,562 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,562 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 125.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 249.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $119.98. 1,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,178. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.15.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.