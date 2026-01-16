Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FCSH) Short Interest Update

Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FCSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,708 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the December 15th total of 7,133 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,555 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,555 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1%

FCSH traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.47. 772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127. Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FCSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,065,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,434,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 79.45% of Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (FCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks high current income through the active management of short-term US dollar-denominated corporate debt securities that are rated investment-grade. FCSH was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Federated Hermes.

