Coin98 (C98) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.94 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $23.94 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001009 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,998,918 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

