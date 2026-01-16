Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Shares Down 22.2% – Should You Sell?

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 22.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.56. 6,299,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 479% from the average session volume of 1,088,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Key Belo Sun Mining News

Here are the key news stories impacting Belo Sun Mining this week:

Positive Sentiment: Solid liquidity and very low leverage: the company reports a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity of 0.01, which gives Belo Sun runway to manage legal or permitting delays without immediate financing pressure.

Profitability and analyst outlook remain weak: last reported quarter showed C$0.00 EPS and sell-side consensus expects about -C$0.01 EPS for the year, so operating improvements will be necessary to change the earnings picture.

Market size and volatility: market cap near C$264M with a one?year trading range of C$0.08–C$0.74 — the stock is small?cap and prone to large moves on single news items.

Federal court ruling increased project uncertainty — the decision reported out of the Federal Court of Altamira, Pará appears to have raised questions about the company's project permitting or legal status, triggering investor concern and heavier selling.

Market reaction and coverage amplified the move — news pieces highlighting the ruling and subsequent selling brought additional attention and likely accelerated the decline.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Down 22.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$263.64 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 13.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37.

Insider Transactions at Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining ( TSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider La Mancha Investments S.À R.L. acquired 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 88,322,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,263,298.24. This represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Yousriya Loza acquired 119,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$38,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 88,322,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,263,298.24. This represents a 0.13% increase in their position. Insiders have purchased 507,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,240 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.

