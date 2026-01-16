Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 85,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,689,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $8,475,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intuit by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $1,356,000. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total value of $50,507,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,669,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,067,953.12. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,390.56. This represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $739.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $802.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.62.

INTU stock opened at $554.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $650.67 and a 200 day moving average of $686.48. The firm has a market cap of $154.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 32.81%.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

