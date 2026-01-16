Bank of America Reiterates Neutral Rating for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTH. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average of $71.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.48. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $84.74.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. Meritage Homes has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation is a national homebuilder and residential developer headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Founded in 1985 as Winchester Homes and later rebranded to Meritage Homes, the company specializes in designing, constructing and selling single?family detached and attached homes. With a focus on energy efficiency and sustainable building practices, Meritage Homes markets its properties under the GreenSmart program, which integrates high?performance features aimed at reducing long?term energy and water consumption for homebuyers.

The company’s core activities encompass land acquisition, residential community planning, home design, construction management and real estate sales.

