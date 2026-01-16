Nwam LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Nwam LLC cut its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,790 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekside Partners lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $112.10 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $112.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.58. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.0276 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

