Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Stock Price Up 16.4% – What’s Next?

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 16.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.95. 1,408,977 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 354,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 20.26 and a current ratio of 20.48. The stock has a market cap of C$975.46 million and a PE ratio of -33.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.95.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

