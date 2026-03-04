Baker Steel Resources (LON:BSRT) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Baker Steel Resources (LON:BSRT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 121 and last traded at GBX 121. 179,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 506,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.24.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Baker Steel Resources in a report on Monday, January 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £127.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.17.

Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd. is a fund of Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP.

