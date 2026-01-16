Helium Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $254.40 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Helium has a total market cap of $254.40 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00001430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,244.08 or 0.99733498 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 186,321,438 coins. Helium’s official message board is blog.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
