Nwam LLC Buys 54,359 Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) $ETHE

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 128.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,359 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth $846,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth about $273,000. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth about $259,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Bosman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $797,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Down 3.0%

OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $26.86 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.88.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCMKTS: ETHE) is a publicly quoted investment vehicle that offers investors exposure to the price movement of Ethereum through a traditional security. The trust holds Ethereum (“ETH”) as its sole underlying asset and issues shares that trade over the counter in U.S. dollars. By packaging ether into a familiar trust structure, ETHE is designed to simplify the process of gaining exposure to digital assets without the need for personal wallets, private keys, or direct interactions with cryptocurrency exchanges.

As a decentralized asset held in trust, ETHE provides daily transparent reporting of its assets under management, net asset value per share and the trust’s Ethereum holdings.

