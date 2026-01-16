Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) Receives $78.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.3333.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Regency Centers to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $69.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.65. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $387.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 139.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 272,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Regency Centers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

