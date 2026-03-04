Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 442529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Magna Terra Minerals Trading Down 7.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.54 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Magna Terra Minerals

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick. It also holds 100% control in the Luna Roja Project located in the Santa Cruz Province, Argentina; Piedra Negra Project located in the Santa Cruz Province, Argentina; Cerro Covadonga Project located in Argentina; El Meridiano Project is located in the Deseado Massif, Santa Cruz Province; Gertrudis Project is in the north-eastern part of the Deseado Massif, Argentina; La Rosita M.D.

