Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 5,460 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,460.

AHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,000 price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, December 15th.

LON:AHT opened at GBX 5,320 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.30. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,477 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,849.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,013.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,090.48.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races.

