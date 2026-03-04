Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tronox (TROX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tronox (NYSE: TROX) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2026 – Tronox was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

2/26/2026 – Tronox had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $5.25 to $7.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Tronox had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets.

2/19/2026 – Tronox was given a new $4.00 price target by Mizuho.

1/29/2026 – Tronox had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.50 to $7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Tronox had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Tronox had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Tronox had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/21/2026 – Tronox had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Tronox had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $3.80 to $5.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.73%.

Get Tronox Holdings PLC alerts:

Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO?) pigment and specialty materials. The company’s operations encompass the full supply chain for TiO?, from mining and processing titanium-bearing ores—such as ilmenite and rutile—to the production of high-purity pigment for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other industrial applications. In addition to TiO?, Tronox’s product portfolio includes zircon, rare earth byproducts and other specialty minerals that serve a range of industrial markets.

Tronox operates a network of mines, processing facilities and pigment plants located across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.