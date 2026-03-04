Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tronox (TROX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tronox (NYSE: TROX) in the last few weeks:
- 3/2/2026 – Tronox was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.
- 2/26/2026 – Tronox had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $5.25 to $7.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – Tronox had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets.
- 2/19/2026 – Tronox was given a new $4.00 price target by Mizuho.
- 1/29/2026 – Tronox had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.50 to $7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2026 – Tronox had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – Tronox had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – Tronox had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
- 1/21/2026 – Tronox had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Tronox had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $3.80 to $5.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Tronox Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.73%.
Tronox operates a network of mines, processing facilities and pigment plants located across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.
