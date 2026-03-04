Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.6740, with a volume of 93002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $729.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.67.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th.
The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
