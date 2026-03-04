Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.6740, with a volume of 93002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $729.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIV. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,873,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 398,000 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,272,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 526.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 264,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 222,313 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 856.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 203,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 181,814 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 558,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 134,506 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

