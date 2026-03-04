Short Interest in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Grows By 19.4%

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 548,756 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the January 29th total of 459,552 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 972,357 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 972,357 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.77. 1,609,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,956. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 70,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,988 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is BlackRock Fund Advisors (BFA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.