Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Up 19.0% in February

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 393,159 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the January 29th total of 330,394 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,779 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company's shares are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Ducommun from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ducommun from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ducommun from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

DCO traded up $4.73 on Wednesday, hitting $139.84. The company had a trading volume of 254,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.10. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $140.02.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Ducommun had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ducommun will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $185,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 65,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,879.34. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ducommun by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 0.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 27.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

