InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Short Interest Up 19.8% in February

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,894 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the January 29th total of 4,086 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,557 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,557 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of InterCure in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on InterCure
InterCure Price Performance
InterCure Company Profile
InterCure Ltd is an Israel-based medical cannabis company publicly listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker INCR. The company’s operations span the entire value chain of medical cannabis, from the development of proprietary seed strains and controlled cultivation in a GMP-compliant facility to laboratory testing, cannabinoid extraction and formulation. InterCure serves licensed pharmacies and clinics within Israel and adheres to the regulatory framework established by the Israeli Ministry of Health.
Founded in 2013, InterCure has built a vertically integrated platform that supports both patient care and research initiatives.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InterCure
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.