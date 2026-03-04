InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Short Interest Up 19.8% in February

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,894 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the January 29th total of 4,086 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,557 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,557 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of InterCure in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ:INCR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. 51,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. InterCure has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.22.

InterCure Ltd is an Israel-based medical cannabis company publicly listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker INCR. The company’s operations span the entire value chain of medical cannabis, from the development of proprietary seed strains and controlled cultivation in a GMP-compliant facility to laboratory testing, cannabinoid extraction and formulation. InterCure serves licensed pharmacies and clinics within Israel and adheres to the regulatory framework established by the Israeli Ministry of Health.

Founded in 2013, InterCure has built a vertically integrated platform that supports both patient care and research initiatives.

