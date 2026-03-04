Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.61 and last traded at C$4.59, with a volume of 264606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 target price on Fireweed Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Ventum Financial upgraded Fireweed Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fireweed Metals presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$4.00.

Get Fireweed Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FWZ

Fireweed Metals Stock Performance

Fireweed Metals Company Profile

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$970.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.65.

(Get Free Report)

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada. It also has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Mactung Tungsten project that covers an area of 37.6 square kilometers located in Yukon and Northwest Territories, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fireweed Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fireweed Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.