FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.11 and last traded at $48.11, with a volume of 25350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $958.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

