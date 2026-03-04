Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Declines By 17.0%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,374 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the January 29th total of 17,323 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,308 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 92,308 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JRS stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. 40,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,817. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRS. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 3,975.8% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 469,139 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 21,539 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 401,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE: JRS) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with attractive levels of current income. The fund pursues its objective through investments primarily in equity and debt securities of real estate companies, including publicly traded REITs, real estate operating companies and mortgage-backed securities. By holding a mixture of equity and fixed-income positions, it aims to achieve a balance of income generation and potential for capital appreciation.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes diversification across geographic regions and real estate sectors.

