Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Declines By 17.0%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,374 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the January 29th total of 17,323 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,308 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 92,308 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of JRS stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. 40,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,817. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE: JRS) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with attractive levels of current income. The fund pursues its objective through investments primarily in equity and debt securities of real estate companies, including publicly traded REITs, real estate operating companies and mortgage-backed securities. By holding a mixture of equity and fixed-income positions, it aims to achieve a balance of income generation and potential for capital appreciation.
The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes diversification across geographic regions and real estate sectors.
