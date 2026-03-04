Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.21 and last traded at C$12.20, with a volume of 716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.50.
Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vecima Networks had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of C$73.72 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.1799065 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vecima Networks Inc delivers scalable software, services, and integrated technologies for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates in three segments: Video & Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery & Storage, and Telematics. The Video & Broadband Solutions segment delivers scalable, flexible broadband and video networks for cable and telecommunications operators to meet tomorrow’s bandwidth demands. The Content Delivery & Storage segment develops advanced applications that protect, transform, and deliver visual media.
