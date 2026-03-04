Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Short Interest Up 19.1% in February

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 502,341 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the January 29th total of 421,852 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,844,447 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,844,447 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 171,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,525,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,367,000 after buying an additional 83,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $5,594,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

VUG traded up $4.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $464.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,164. The company has a market capitalization of $193.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $505.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $477.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.05.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

