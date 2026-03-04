Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 261 and last traded at GBX 261, with a volume of 2559919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Serica Energy from GBX 225 to GBX 230 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 207 price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Panmure Gordon decreased their target price on Serica Energy from GBX 270 to GBX 238 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Serica Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 225.83.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 205.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 191.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In other news, insider Chris Cox acquired 64,007 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 per share, with a total value of £108,811.90. Insiders own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea. It also has 50% interest in the Columbus development; and 20% interest in the Skerryvore and Ruvaal prospects located in Central North Sea, as well as 100% interest in the North and South Eigg exploration prospects located in the Northern North Sea.

