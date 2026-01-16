Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for CORT Earnings

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.78 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $140.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $35.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 54.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 598.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total value of $368,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,901.05. This trade represents a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,235 shares in the company, valued at $43,447.30. This trade represents a 94.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,186,410. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate for CORT to $1.29 from $1.12, and also lifted its Q4 2026 quarterly estimate to $0.49, suggesting some upward revisions to near-term earnings assumptions. Zacks Research Estimates

Zacks Research raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate for CORT to $1.29 from $1.12, and also lifted its Q4 2026 quarterly estimate to $0.49, suggesting some upward revisions to near-term earnings assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces comparing Corcept’s profitability profile to peers highlight that the company has delivered revenue growth and positive margins, providing context for long-term investors but not removing short-term regulatory/legal overhangs. 247WallStreet Article

Coverage pieces comparing Corcept’s profitability profile to peers highlight that the company has delivered revenue growth and positive margins, providing context for long-term investors but not removing short-term regulatory/legal overhangs. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Corcept from “hold” to “strong sell” and cut several near?term quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1–Q3 & Q2–Q3 2027 revisions), and trimmed FY2027 to $3.21 from $3.35 — a signal that at least one sell?side shop expects slower near?term profitability. Zacks Downgrade / Estimate Changes

Zacks Research downgraded Corcept from “hold” to “strong sell” and cut several near?term quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1–Q3 & Q2–Q3 2027 revisions), and trimmed FY2027 to $3.21 from $3.35 — a signal that at least one sell?side shop expects slower near?term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Multiple shareholder?law firms (Pomerantz, Schall, Hagens Berman, Holzer & Holzer, Levi & Korsinsky, DJS) have opened investigations alleging potential misstatements or nondisclosure tied to the FDA CRL for relacorilant; legal inquiries typically amplify volatility and can lead to settlement costs or distraction. Pomerantz Investigation

Multiple shareholder?law firms (Pomerantz, Schall, Hagens Berman, Holzer & Holzer, Levi & Korsinsky, DJS) have opened investigations alleging potential misstatements or nondisclosure tied to the FDA CRL for relacorilant; legal inquiries typically amplify volatility and can lead to settlement costs or distraction. Negative Sentiment: Press coverage notes that Corcept received an FDA Complete Response Letter for relacorilant (announced Dec. 31), which triggered a sharp share decline and is the proximate cause of current investor concern over relacorilant’s approval path and commercial outlook. Hagens Berman / FDA CRL

Press coverage notes that Corcept received an FDA Complete Response Letter for relacorilant (announced Dec. 31), which triggered a sharp share decline and is the proximate cause of current investor concern over relacorilant’s approval path and commercial outlook. Negative Sentiment: At least one price target hit was reported (a ~28% cut in a published target), reflecting downgrades to valuation assumptions following regulatory setbacks. Price Target Cut

Corcept Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone implicated in a range of severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. The company’s scientific platform centers on selectively targeting the glucocorticoid receptor to counteract the harmful consequences of excess cortisol, a strategy designed to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company’s flagship marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to Cushing’s syndrome in patients who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery.

