Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Purchased by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 516,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 34.0% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $169,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,014,000 after acquiring an additional 149,842,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,330,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,779 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,530,622,000. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,303,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,480,000 after acquiring an additional 209,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,862,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,776,000 after purchasing an additional 666,450 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $335.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $571.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.62 and a 200-day moving average of $332.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $344.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

