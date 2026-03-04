NZS Capital LLC Acquires 110,765 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

NZS Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,765 shares during the quarter. ARM comprises 1.9% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $63,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 126.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARM in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARM Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $121.72 on Wednesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $183.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.37. The company has a market cap of $128.60 billion, a PE ratio of 162.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 4.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. ARM has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.620 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on ARM from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on ARM from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.81.

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

