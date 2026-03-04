NZS Capital LLC Buys 38,115 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

NZS Capital LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,115 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor comprises 1.5% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. NZS Capital LLC owned about 0.49% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $49,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 68.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 7.2%

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.71. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $108.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4,676.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.59%.The firm had revenue of $145.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,230 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $308,077.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 62,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,364.76. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $798,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 98,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,815,200.50. The trade was a 7.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,853 shares of company stock worth $3,448,609. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

