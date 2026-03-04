EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 19,200 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $219,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,592,997 shares in the company, valued at $29,637,955.71. This trade represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Wednesday, February 25th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,490 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $120,874.80.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,710 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,335.90.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,205 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $90,853.35.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,340 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $111,925.80.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,357 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $85,742.82.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,843 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $113,309.35.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,797 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $30,123.69.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 16,403 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $178,792.70.

On Thursday, January 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,090 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $35,905.80.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,268 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $98,802.60.

EverCommerce Stock Up 2.8%

EVCM stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,159.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 328.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 714,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 547,712 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 200.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 83,794 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 50,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EverCommerce by 5,995.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 49,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EVCM. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial cut EverCommerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVCM

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.