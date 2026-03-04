Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR Shares Acquired by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,933 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.9% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,455 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,015.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,654,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,172 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,636,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,405 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $22,107,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $25.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
