NZS Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 405,514 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $97,619,000. Workday comprises 3.0% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NZS Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Workday as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,252,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $124,718,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $442,702,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $143.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.41 and a 200-day moving average of $210.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.76 and a fifty-two week high of $276.00.

Workday News Summary

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.26%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on Workday in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Workday from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $1,252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,224,232.50. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.75, for a total transaction of $17,384,919.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at $22,034,027.75. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 288,296 shares of company stock worth $61,461,516 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

